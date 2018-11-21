Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Hauls in 18 rebounds Tuesday
Vucevic recorded 14 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 18 rebounds and four assists across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 93-91 loss to the Raptors.
After coming off a fantastic week, Vucevic reeled in a season-high 18 rebounds Tuesday night. Although the scoring output wasn't as high as normal, Vucevic's rebounding and passing ability makes him a very viable asset each and every game moving forward.
