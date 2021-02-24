Vucevic limped to the locker room during the second quarter of Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports reports.

The game went to halftime shortly after Vucevic left the court, so he'll likely be looked at by team medical personnel before determining if he can come out for the second half. If he misses time, Mo Bamba and Khem Birch would be in line to see extra minutes.