Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Hits glass hard in win

Vucevic registered 26 points (9-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 15 rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 37 minutes during Monday's 114-112 win at Sacramento.

Vucevic's efficiency left something to be desired, but the center still easily notched his sixth double-double in seven outings. After a slow start to the season followed by an 11-game absence due to sprained right ankle, Vucevic has been excellent since returning to action in mid-December. Over the past month, he's averaging 20.4 points, 11.3 boards, 3.2 assists, 2.1 triples, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks in 32.3 minutes over 15 games.