Vucevic scored a team-high 34 points (14-22 FG, 6-12 3Pt) while adding 10 rebounds, seven assists and five steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 122-115 loss to the Nets,

The points, assists, steals and made three-pointers were all season highs for Vucevic, who also delivered his ninth double-double in 13 games. The 30-year-old big continues to improve as a fantasy asset, but he isn't getting much help from the rest of the Magic roster.