Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Huge preseason continues
Vucevic scored a game-high 22 points (9-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 31 minutes during Monday's preseason loss to the Heat.
The 27-year-old center has scored at least 20 points in all three of his preseason games so far, although Monday's was his first double-double. The Magic could be leaning heavily on their frontcourt for offense this season, but even with an increased role, Vucevic could have a hard time matching his career-best 19.3 points per game, set in 2014-15.
