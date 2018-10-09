Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Huge preseason continues

Vucevic scored a game-high 22 points (9-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 31 minutes during Monday's preseason loss to the Heat.

The 27-year-old center has scored at least 20 points in all three of his preseason games so far, although Monday's was his first double-double. The Magic could be leaning heavily on their frontcourt for offense this season, but even with an increased role, Vucevic could have a hard time matching his career-best 19.3 points per game, set in 2014-15.