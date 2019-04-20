Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Huge stat line in loss
Vucevic totaled 22 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and a steal over 39 minutes in the Magic's loss to the Raptors on Friday.
Vucevic was finally back in rhythm on Friday, coming up with a huge double-double and stuffing the stat sheet in the process. The Magic ultimately lost the game, but Vucevic will get another home game on Sunday to try and replicate Friday's big performance.
More News
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Comes up small in loss•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Below-average output in win•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Should be fine for Game 1•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Dealing with stomach bug•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Drops 25 points in blowout win•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...