Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Huge stat line in loss

Vucevic totaled 22 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and a steal over 39 minutes in the Magic's loss to the Raptors on Friday.

Vucevic was finally back in rhythm on Friday, coming up with a huge double-double and stuffing the stat sheet in the process. The Magic ultimately lost the game, but Vucevic will get another home game on Sunday to try and replicate Friday's big performance.