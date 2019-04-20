Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Huge stat line in loss

Vucevic totaled 22 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and a steal over 39 minutes in the Magic's loss to the Raptors on Friday.

Vucevic was finally back in rhythm on Friday, coming up with a huge double-double and stuffing the stat sheet in the process. The Magic ultimately lost the game, but Vucevic will get another home game on Sunday to try and replicate Friday's big performance.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...