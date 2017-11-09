Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Impresses on both ends of floor

Vucevic posted 24 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four steals, one assist and one block across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 112-99 win over the Knicks.

Vucevic collected a season-high four steals Wednesday -- a mark he failed to reach last season. While his performance in that regard may have been an anomaly, his offensive effort was on par with what we've come to expect from him this season. He also broke a three-game cold stretch where he was scoring just 11.3 points per game on 40.5 percent shooting.