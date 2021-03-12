Vucevic totaled 24 points (10-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 17 rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Heat.

After enjoying his second All-Star appearance, Vucevic continued with his impressive season. He's now grabbed at least 15 rebounds in a game nine times in 37 games after doing so just seven times across 62 outings last year. He's also topped 20 points now in eight straight contests.