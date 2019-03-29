Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Inefficient but productive Thursday

Vucevic tallied 12 points (5-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 33 minutes in Thursday's 115-98 loss to the Pistons.

This was a poor performance by Vucevic's standards, as the shot was just not falling like normal Thursday night. He still rebounds at a consistent clip, and is usually much better than 33 percent shooting for a game, so this stat line should be a floor for the big man going forward in a playoff battle.