Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Just misses double-double Saturday

Vucevic scored 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 30 minutes during Saturday's 116-105 loss to the 76ers.

While he couldn't manage to contain Joel Embiid, Vucevic produced a strong fantasy line just his second game since returning to action from a broken left hand. The 27-year-old had 18 double-doubles in 33 games prior to his injury, so look for him to start racking them up again soon enough.