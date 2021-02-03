Vucevic accumulated 21 points (9-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 18 rebounds and four assists over 37 minutes Tuesday in the Magic's 123-108 loss to the Raptors.

Vucevic's 18 rebounds were a season-high and he was able to snap a mini two-game streak scoring under 20 points during Tuesday's loss. While the L's continue to pile on for the Magic, Vucevic continues to record double-doubles as he now has 15 in 22 games.