Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Leads charge in win over Pacers
Vucevic scored a game-high 27 points (11-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT) while adding eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 117-112 win over the Pacers.
While his latest double-double streak was snapped at nine games, it was still another big performance for Vucevic. His career year has helped put the Magic in playoff contention, and there's no reason to think the 28-year-old center will slow down over the final month of the season.
