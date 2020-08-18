Vucevic had 35 points (15-24 FG, 5-8 3PT), 14 rebounds and four assists in Tuesday's Game 1 win over Milwaukee.

The Magic blitzed Milwaukee early and were able to maintain a healthy cushion for nearly the entire game, and Vucevic led the way with a team-high 35 points. He tied his season-high with five made threes, while also making the Bucks pay in the mid-range. For the third straight game, Vucevic did not attempt a free throw.