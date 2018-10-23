Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Leads Magic to win over Celtics

Vucevic scored a game-high 24 points (11-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, three steals and an assist in 33 minutes during Monday's 93-90 win over the Celtics.

Four of the Magic's starters recorded double-doubles, with Vucevic's being his second in four games. The 27-year-old center added a three-point shot to his repertoire last year, and it looks like it's here to stay -- he's gone 5-for-6 from beyond the arc to begin the season.