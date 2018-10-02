Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Leads Magic with 20 in preseason loss

Vucevic scored a team-high 20 points (9-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 23 minutes during Monday's preseason loss to the 76ers.

The three-point shot he added to his arsenal last year looked a little rusty, but otherwise Vucevic was in midseason form as he went toe to toe with Joel Embiid. With Timofey Mozgov replacing Bismack Biyombo on the Magic bench, Vucevic could be in line for a little more court time in 2018-19, but he'll be a nightly double-double threat even if he once again sees under 30 minutes a game.