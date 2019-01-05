Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Leads team in loss
Vucevic scored a team-high 22 points (10-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding seven rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 27 minutes during Friday's 120-103 loss to the Timberwolves.
It's the fifth time in the last six games Vucevic has struck for 20-plus points, and the center is averaging 21.7 points, 11.2 boards, 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.5 blocks and 0.8 three-pointers over that stretch. The 28-year-old is on pace for a career year, and his development into a true eight-category fantasy contributor without blunting his ability to make an impact on the glass has been remarkable.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...