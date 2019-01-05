Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Leads team in loss

Vucevic scored a team-high 22 points (10-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding seven rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 27 minutes during Friday's 120-103 loss to the Timberwolves.

It's the fifth time in the last six games Vucevic has struck for 20-plus points, and the center is averaging 21.7 points, 11.2 boards, 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.5 blocks and 0.8 three-pointers over that stretch. The 28-year-old is on pace for a career year, and his development into a true eight-category fantasy contributor without blunting his ability to make an impact on the glass has been remarkable.