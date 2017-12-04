Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Leads team with 34 points in win
Vucevic recorded 34 points (13-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots in 35 minutes during Sunday's 105-100 win over the Knicks.
Vucevic took over the game late in the fourth quarter, scoring eight of his 35 points in a 10-0 run that put the game away for the Magic. Six of Vucevic's last eight games have resulted in double-doubles, although this was his best scoring night since the second game of the season when he poured in 41 against the Nets. He remains a decent mid-range DFS option and a reliable big man in seasonal formats.
