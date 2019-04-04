Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Leads way with 29 points
Vucevic contributed 29 points (11-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and a block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Knicks.
Vucevic dominated the interior Wednesday, posting his second-straight double-double and fifth in his past six games. The veteran center will need to continue his excellent production for the remaining three games as the Magic currently sit one game out of the eight-seed. In what's shaping up to be a career-year, Vucevic's averaging 20.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals in 31.4 minutes per contest.
