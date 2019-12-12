Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Listed as doubtful
Vucevic (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Rockets.
While it looks like Vucevic is trending toward another absence, he hasn't been ruled out yet, and it's possible his status could change depending on how he feels after shootaround Friday morning. If he's ultimately held out, he'll likely make his return Sunday against New Orleans.
