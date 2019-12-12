Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Listed as out for Friday

Vucevic (ankle) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Rockets, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

There's been hope that Vucevic could make his return to action Friday night, and while the early "out" designation isn't the most encouraging sign, there's a chance it could be updated following practice Thursday or shootaround Friday morning. Vucevic, who was an All-Star last season for the first time, has not played since Nov. 20 in Toronto.