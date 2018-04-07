Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Listed as probable Sunday

Vucevic (back) has been deemed probable for Sunday's tilt against the Raptors, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Vucevic has been held out of the two previous games while nursing a sore back, but looks in line to return Sunday barring any setbacks. Bismack Biyombe figures to return to a reserve role should Vucevic ultimately get cleared to play. Look for final confirmation on his status as game time approaches Sunday.