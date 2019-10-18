Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Logs 14 points in preseason finale

Vucevic collected 14 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 25 minutes during Thursday's 107-98 loss to the Heat.

Vucevic went through practice Wednesday, clearing the way for him to return to the lineup after dealing with an ankle sprain that cost him the last two games. Vucevic remains the Magic's go-to option offensively, as he's capable of creating for himself and others both inside and out. As long as he doesn't suffer a setback in between now and next Wednesday, Vucevic has a cushy first couple regular season matchups in the Cavaliers (next Wednesday) and Hawks (next Saturday), both of whom struggled to defend in 2018-19.