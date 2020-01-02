Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Logs 20 points, 12 boards

Vucevic posted 20 points (8-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 122-101 win over the Wizards.

Vucevic had his way against Washington's weak defense, amassing his 14th double-double through 23 appearances this season. With Aaron Gordon (Achilles) and Jonathan Isaac (knee) dealing with injuries, Vucevic will likely be relied on quite heavily heading into Friday's matchup versus the Heat.