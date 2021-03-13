Vucevic totaled 26 points (12-18 FG, 2-2 3Pt), nine rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes in Friday's 104-77 loss to the Spurs.

Vucevic and Dwayne Bacon were the only Orlando players to register double-digit scoring totals in the blowout. The standout center came just shy of a double-double and did all he could, but the team was woefully short-handed and had no answer for the Spurs.