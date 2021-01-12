Vucevic and the Magic will not play Wednesday against the Celtics after the NBA postponed the game, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The Celtics are still dealing with COVID-related absences on the team and don't have the required number of players available to suit up. The Magic's next game is scheduled for Friday against the Celtics once again.
