Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Making progress in recovery from broken hand
Vucevic (hand) participated in some on-court work at Saturday's practice, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Vucevic went through an individual workout in Boston on Saturday and did not appear to be hampered by the fractured hand, though it's unclear when, exactly, he'll return to game action. Vucevic will likely need to be cleared for full-contact practice, which could come sometime in the next few weeks. Vucevic was initially given a timetable of six-to-eight weeks back on Dec. 23.
