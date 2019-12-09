Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Making steady progress
Vucevic (ankle) went through a post-shootaround workout Monday that included running, jump shooting and contact drills, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Vucevic admitted afterward that he's still experiencing some discomfort, per Robbins, though it's a good sign that he was able to take part in contact work. The timetable for his return should become more clear when he's able to take more contact at practice and participate in 5-on-5 drills.
