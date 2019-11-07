Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Misses game-winning shot
Vucevic had 19 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3PT, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal during Orlando's 107-106 loss against Dallas on Wednesday night.
Vucevic might have missed the game-winning shot, but still produced a solid stat line with his second consecutive double-double, and his sixth of the season in eight games. The Montenegrin center should remain Orlando's biggest scoring threat Friday against Memphis.
