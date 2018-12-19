Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Missing Wednesday's contest

Vucevic won't play Wednesday against the Spurs due to personal reasons, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Vucevic will be given the night off to spend time with his family after his wife gave birth to the couple's first child Monday. With Vucevic unavailable, rookie Mohamed Bamba will likely receive his first start of the season and handle most of the minutes at center. Vucevic is expected to rejoin the team in Chicago for Friday's game against the Bulls.