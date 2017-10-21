Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Monster game Friday
Vucevic finished with 41 points (17-22 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes during Friday's 126-121 loss to the Nets.
Vucevic took advantage of the lack of talented centers on Brooklyn's roster, dropping an efficient 41 points. He also showed off his improved three-point shot, dropping six of the sort. If he can continue shooting well from long range and bruising in the post, he'll remain a tough cover for opposing teams.
