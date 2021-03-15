Vucevic had 38 points (15-27 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals across 38 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Heat.

The Magic struggled badly on offense Sunday, but Vucevic came through for the team and kept the team alive until the dying minutes almost single-handedly. This was Vucevic's third-best scoring output of the season, but he's certainly no stranger to put up big numbers on any given night. He's already racked up 30 or more points in nine different games.