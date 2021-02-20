Vucevic totaled 30 points (13-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes in Friday's win over the Warriors.
Friday was the first triple-double of the season for Vucevic and his first since Oct. 20 of 2018. He's now hit the 30-point mark six times in 30 games this campaign after doing so just twice in 62 regular season games last year. He's also continued his domination on the boards, collecting 15 or more rebounds seven times.
