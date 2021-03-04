Vucevic scored 29 points (10-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT) to go along with nine rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in Orlando's 115-112 loss to Atlanta on Wednesday.

It was a tough loss for the Magic, as they led by 19 at the break thanks to 18 first-half points from Vucevic. The center has been fantastic throughout the first half of the season, but he has really picked up his scoring of late. Over his last seven games, Vucevic has scored 29.6 points per game while also adding 11.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists. The next stop for Vucevic is his second All-Star game, which was well-deserved after averaging 24.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game this season.