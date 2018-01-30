Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Nearing return to full-contact work

Vucevic (hand) is closing in a return to full contact work, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Vucevic has been going through non-contact individual drills for some time now, but it appears he's nearly ready for the last step in his recovery. According to coach Frank Vogel, Vucevic is "close" to being cleared for full-contact work, which suggests he's not far off from making his return to the lineup. That said, Vucevic will likely need to put in a handful of practices in order to gauge how the hand responds to an increase in activity, so we may still be a week or two off from a potential return. In the meantime, Bismack Biyombo should continue to work as the team's starting center.