Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Nears triple-double in victory

Vucevic delivered 24 points (10-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 135-126 win over the Hawks.

Vucevic finished a board and a dime shy of a triple-double while providing incredibly efficient scoring and posting a season-high nine assists versus zero turnovers. He has scored at least 21 in five of six games here in February, and Vucevic will try to carry this momentum into Wednesday's matchup against the Pistons.