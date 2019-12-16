Magic's Nikola Vucevic: No lingering ankle soreness
Vucevic doesn't have any lingering ankle soreness and will likely play in both ends of the Magic's upcoming back-to-back, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Sunday's game against New Orleans was a fantastic outcome for Vucevic, who not only dropped 20 points in 29 minutes of play, but also came out of the contest with no issues with his right ankle. Coach Steve Clifford expects Vucevic to play in both Tuesday's game against Utah and Wednesday against Denver, which is a good sign for DFS players this week. Although there's always a chance that the star center suffers a setback, Vucevic's effort Sunday paired with Clifford's assurances indicate that he's back to 100 percent health.
