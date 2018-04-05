Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Not on Friday's injury report

Vucevic (rest) is not listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Hornets.

Vucevic was sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks for rest purposes, but it looks like the big man will be back in action Friday after having two days off. With Vuvevic in line to return, Bismack Biyombo will return to his role off the bench, while Khem Birch potentially sees a slight reduction in his workload.