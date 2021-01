Vucevic totaled 22 points (8-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 132-90 loss to Houston.

Vucevic put up a double-double for the first time in three games after he had started the season with five in his first six outings. His evening could have been even bigger had he not sat out the entire fourth quarter with the Magic facing a 36-point deficit.