Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Off injury report

Vucevic (calf) is not listed on the Magic's injury report for Wednesday's game against Chicago, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Vucevic took a shot to the calf during Monday's matchup with the Hornets, but he suffered only a minor bruise and shouldn't be affected Thursday night. He was limited to 23 minutes on Monday, finishing with just 12 points and five boards.

More News
Our Latest Stories