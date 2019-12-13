Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Officially out
Vucevic (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Houston.
Vucevic was a full participant in Friday's shootaround, but he's not yet healthy enough to return to game action. His next chance to take the floor will come Sunday in New Orleans.
