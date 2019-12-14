Play

Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Officially questionable for Sunday

Vucevic (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.

Vucevic is looking to make his return Sunday following an 11-game absence. If he returns, he will probably be inserted into the starting five, though could be on a minutes limit. More information may emerge following the Magic's morning shootaround.

