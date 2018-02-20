Magic's Nikola Vucevic: On track to return Thursday

Vucevic (hand) was a full participant in practice Tuesday and is on track to play Thursday against the Knicks, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Vucevic has been out since late December due to a fractured hand, but finally appears ready to make his return to the court. Whether he'll immediately slot back in to the starting lineup is unclear at this point in time and he could be brought along slowly in order to get his in-game conditioning in order. That said, in 34 games prior the injury, Vucevic had impressed with averages of 17.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.1 blocks across 30.0 minutes, so the expectation is that he'll eventually reclaim a spot in the top unit. Look for official confirmation following shootaround Thursday and his return will mean Bismack Biyombo's value takes a significant hit.