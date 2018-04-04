Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Out for rest Wenesday

Vucevic will sit out Wednesday's game against the Mavericks for rest, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The Magic are heading into the second night of a back-to-back set and are firmly out of the playoff hunt, so Vucevic will simply be getting the night off for rest. Look for him to rejoin the lineup ahead of Friday's tilt with the Hornets and in the meantime, the Magic will likely turn to Bismack Biyombo and Khem Birch for added run at the center position.