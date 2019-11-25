Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Out of walking boot
Vucevic (ankle) is no longer using a walking boot, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
While Vucevic is still expected to miss at least a couple more weeks, he's already making tangible progress in his recovery from a sprained right ankle. In addition to ditching the walking boot, the big man also no longer requires crutches. The Magic should provide another update on Vucevic later this week, when he's scheduled to be re-evaluated.
