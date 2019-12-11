Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Out Wednesday, could play Friday

Vucevic (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game against the Lakers but could return as soon as Friday's game against the Rockets, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Vucevic went through an extensive post-shootaround workout Monday, so he's making good progress in his return from a sprained right ankle that has cost him nine consecutive games. More information on his status for Friday's matchup may emerge sometime Thursday or Friday following morning shootaround.