Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Out with sprained ankle
Vucevic will not play in Friday's game against the Celtics due to a mild ankle sprain, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Vucevic suffered the ankle sprain in Monday's game against the Pistons, but it doesn't appear to be anything too serious. Expect the Magic to exercise caution with their star center during the preseason. In his absence, Mo Bamba will get the start at center.
