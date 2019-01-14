Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Paces team in assists
Vucevic tallied 22 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal across 35 minutes Sunday in the Magic's 116-109 win over the Rockets.
Vucevic's jump hook late in the fourth quarter effectively sealed the win for the Magic, while his assist total was good for the team lead. The center has shown no signs of slowing down in January in what has been an All-Star-worthy campaign. Over his first seven outings of 2019, Vucevic is averaging 19.4 points, 12.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.3 three-pointers, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block in 29.4 minutes per contest.
