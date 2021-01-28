Vucevic scored 26 points (11-18 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added nine rebounds and two assists over 33 minutes in Tuesday's 121-107 loss to the Kings.

Vucevic has continued to score by the bunches, hitting the 20-point plateau now in 14 of 19 games this season. As a result, he is averaging a career-high 23.6 points per game. While Vucevic did not record a double-double, it's just the third time in his last 11 games he has failed to do so.