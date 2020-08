Vucevic recorded 20 points (8-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 121-107 Game 3 loss to the Bucks.

Vucevic had his worst performance of the series, though it wasn't bad by any means. He needs to have elite performances every game, however, if Orlando wants any chance of upsetting the No. 1 seed.