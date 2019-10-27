Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Posts back-to-back double-doubles
Vucevic had 16 points (7-19 FG, 0-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block during Orlando's 99-103 loss against Atlanta.
Vucevic had his second double-double of the season in as many appearances but one area to improve is the shooting efficiency -- the Montenegrin center has made just 42.9 percent of his shots, while going 1-of-9 from long-range thus far. Even with those shooting struggles, Vucevic should remain as the Magic's primary scoring option going forward. Orlando will visit Toronto on Monday.
More News
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Scores 21 points in season opener•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Logs 14 points in preseason finale•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: In line to play Thursday•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Gets work in scrimmage•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Takes part in practice•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.