Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Posts back-to-back double-doubles

Vucevic had 16 points (7-19 FG, 0-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block during Orlando's 99-103 loss against Atlanta.

Vucevic had his second double-double of the season in as many appearances but one area to improve is the shooting efficiency -- the Montenegrin center has made just 42.9 percent of his shots, while going 1-of-9 from long-range thus far. Even with those shooting struggles, Vucevic should remain as the Magic's primary scoring option going forward. Orlando will visit Toronto on Monday.